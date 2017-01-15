Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter on Netflix’s ‘The Defenders’: “This is a reluctant team-up”

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil are teaming up for the new TV series

Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter has hinted about what to expect from Marvel’s upcoming television series The Defenders.

The show will see characters Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil team up. Ritter revealed that she has filmed most of her scenes with Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ritter said there’s very much a “cat-and-mouse” dynamic between the two. However, it’s not always obvious who’s doing the chasing.

She said: “It switches back and forth, to be honest. No one’s best friends in all of the Defenders. This is a reluctant team-up.”

Ritter added that in The Defenders we can expect to see Jessica Jones struggle to deal with the attention and popularity from defeating Kilgrave and being a ‘defender’.

She said: “She’s still dealing with success – and not well. People want her to work for them, she’s getting a lot of business and she’s not ready for any of them. She hasn’t changed but her environment has, and there’s no handbook for how to exist in work where you are popular.”

Showrunner Marco Ramirez also admitted this team up is going to prove difficult for Jessica. Speaking of Ritter’s character, he said: “She’s gloriously the most reluctant hero in the world. She’s going to have to let three men into her life who she doesn’t 100 per cent trust.”

Sigourney Weaver will be portraying the villain in The Defenders, named Alexandra. The show is released on Netflix in summer 2017.

Meanwhile, Marvel has teased a ‘Secret Empire’ comic book to come later this year.

A teaser image was shared by the company, which features Captain America’s shield, suggesting it is connected with the current Captain America: Steve Rogers series. It was released with the line “A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand”.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, that line is both an Abraham Lincoln quote and a reference to the promotional tagline used in Marvel’s 2016 Marvel Now! relaunch – “Divided We Stand”.