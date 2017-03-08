Jim Broadbent drops spoiler about his ‘Game Of Thrones’ character

Season Seven is set to air this summer

Jim Broadbent has revealed details of his character in the forthcoming new season of Game Of Thrones.

The seventh series will be the penultimate instalment of the show and will debut on HBO in summer 2017. The eighth and final season is expected to follow in 2018.

Very few details of the Harry Potter actor’s role have been revealed so far. But he has now teased that many of his character’s scenes are with Samwell Tarly (played by John Bradley).

“I’m a maester,” he told ScreenCrush. “An archmaester. I’m an old professor character… I did five episodes. I did sort of one major scene in each episode.”

Meanwhile, GoT star Kit Harington has warned fans that the show gets “very dark before it gets better” when speaking about what’s to come for his character Jon Snow and the rest of the cast.

“It’s important to stress at this point that I haven’t had any scripts, so this is all guess work for me,” he said. “I think it’s going to get very bleak before if there is a happy ending.

“If there’s any sort of win or heroic moment for Jon and everyone else. I think it’s going to get very dark before it gets better. I think what we might see this season is those White Walkers and that Army of the Dead really come into force. So that’s going to be exciting to see.”

He added that he didn’t know what “winter is finally here” meant in relation to the storyline “I think with the whole “winter is finally here” business, it means everyone is going to have a really bad time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ian McShane recently hit out against fans of the series, saying they need to “get a fucking life”.

The actor revealed a big spoiler about the return of the character The Hound last year, which angered a lot of the show’s viewers. He then went on to respond to complaints by saying the series was “only tits and wizards”.