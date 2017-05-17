US late-night host says Trump's address at Virginia's Liberty University on Saturday (May 13) sounded "kind of familiar"

Jimmy Fallon has pointed out the similarities between a recent Donald Trump speech and dialogue from Legally Blonde.

During an episode of his Tonight Show this week, Fallon noted how Trump’s address at Virginia’s Liberty University on Saturday (May 13) sounded “kind of familiar”, comparing it to a speech given by Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods in the 2001 film.

Fallon selectively edits Trump’s speech for the clip, however, with Trump actually saying: “As long as you have pride in your beliefs, courage in your convictions and faith in your god, then you will not fail … Most importantly, you have to do what you love.” Witherspoon, meanwhile, says in the movie: “It is with passion, courage of conviction and strong sense of self that we take our next steps into the world … You must always have faith in people, and most importantly you must always have faith in yourself.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

It’s not the first time Trump has been accused of plagiarising movie speeches. At his inauguration in January, he was accused of ripping off Bane from Batman.

Trump appeared on Fallon’s NBC show last September, chatting to host Fallon about his campaign and election bid, even letting Fallon touch his famous combover. Fallon was criticised for inviting Trump onto the show, a move that some deemed to be the comedian “selling his soul to the devil”.

Fallon later addressed the controversy, saying: “We had him on the show and I messed his hair up. Got a pretty big reaction”.