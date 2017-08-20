Jodie Whittaker reveals that she had to keep Doctor Who role a secret from her dad

She did let her mum know the good news, however

Jodie Whittaker has revealed that she couldn’t even tell her dad that she’d been cast as the new Doctor Who until it had been officially announced.

Whittaker will become the thirteenth Doctor when she takes over from Peter Capaldi after he exits the show following its annual Christmas special later this year. The announcement of Whittaker’s casting was warmly received by most former stars of the show, with previous Doctor Who actor Colin Baker in particular praising the move.

Speaking about the casting, Whittaker revealed that she had to keep the big news a secret from nearly everyone – including her dad.

“My dad was furious,” Jodie told The Mirror. “But good news is difficult to keep secret. You wanna go ‘Have you heard the news?’ But you don’t know how wildfire that would go.”

“It was a full military operation,” she added about keeping a lid on the casting decision. “I basically whispered for three months and it was tedious even in my own kitchen.

“It is because I knew the idea for the reveal. And I thought if we can get that, it will be amazing. I was under the radar the entire time.”

She did reveal, however, that she told her mum about the role.

“Mum kept it from the world. She was trustworthy.”

Whittaker last week said that she wanted to apologise to Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for having to deal with speculation over the role.