Jodie Whittaker wants to apologise to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ‘Doctor Who’ rumours

New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has said that she wants to apologise to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for having to deal with speculation over the role.

Whittaker is set to become the 13th Doctor when she takes over from Peter Capaldi. She will become the first female doctor in the show’s 54 year history, a move that has been warmly received by previous stars including Colin Baker who hailed the decision as a ‘result’.

Waller-Bridge had been widely rumoured to be in line for the role that eventually went to Whittaker. Speaking to Dermot O’Leary on BBC Radio 2, Whittaker said: “It was just amazing that Phoebe Waller-Bridge had all that and she dealt with it all so amazingly and gracefully.”

She said that she wants to apologise, adding: “At no point could I just text her and go, ‘I’m so sorry’ – because I was under the radar the entire time until the last few days.”

Elaborating on the secrecy behind the announcement, Whittaker said: “I told my husband – that doesn’t count does it? – and I told my mum. And then my dad was furious!”

“It was a full military operation – I basically whispered for three months. It was getting really tedious that even in my own kitchen I was still talking like that. If the window was open I’d get like, ‘what have I said, what have I said?!'”

Whittaker will relieve Capaldi of his cosmic adventuring duties this December in the Doctor Who Christmas special that airs every year.