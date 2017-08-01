Jodie Whittaker’s first season of ‘Doctor Who’ will “launch at the end of 2018”

There's quite a wait for the TARDIS's return...

The eleventh season of Doctor Who and the first to feature Jodie Whittaker will launch at the end of 2018, it has been claimed.

Broadchurch showrunner Chris Chibnall will replace Steven Moffat at the helm of the iconic sci-fi show for the next series, which will star Jodie Whittaker as the first female doctor.

But as he discussed his departure in an interview with Doctor Who magazine, Moffat appeared to hint that the show’s eleventh series will debut in late 2018.

Explaining how he stuck with the show until the end of 2017 to ensure Chibnall’s availability, he added: “The alternative might have been to have had no Doctor Who at all between Christmas 2015 and the autumn of 2018.”

The BBC are yet to confirm the official launch – but Moffat’s comments are in keeping with similar claims made in an interview with Broadcast magazine earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the first trailer for this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special was released – and it sees Peter Capaldi battling to save the universe for the final time.