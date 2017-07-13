Joe Dempsie confirms his character Gendry will return to Game Of Thrones in season 7

The new series begins on Sky Atlantic on July 17

Joe Dempsie has confirmed his character, Gendry, will have a part in season seven of Game Of Thrones.

The HBO hit show will return for its penultimate series on July 16 in the US and July 17 in the UK.

Attending the premiere of the seventh season in LA yesterday (July 12), the actor said fans’ reactions to rumours of his return had been positive.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he said: “Very fortunately from what I’ve seen, it’s been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes.”

Leaks from the show suggested that Dempsie will play a significant part in the new series. He was also spotted getting off a plane in Belfast, which is near to where the show is filmed.

Gendry was last seen being freed by Ser Davos Seaworth and escaping on a rowboat to King’s Landing.

Yesterday, GoT star Kit Harington criticised “assholes” who leak potential plot spoilers.

Asked about keeping the show’s secrets safe, the Jon Snow actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I think we did everything we could. There’s only so much you can do when you’re filming in these beautiful locations and you can’t shut places off. You just have to deal with these, frankly, assholes who wanna spoil it for people.”

He added: “I know there’s money involved, but I just got so… I’m so protective over this show now. I’m so fond of it and as it gets towards the end, and all these exciting things happen, which I want to be shocks for people, it really infuriates me when I see someone ruining that [for] people.”