First details of John Lewis Christmas advert leaked

A George Michael track is reportedly soundtracking the commercial.

The first details surrounding the new John Lewis Christmas advert have emerged.

The company are known for producing hugely popular Christmas commercials, almost always featuring an adorable animal. Past characters have included Morty the Pengiun and Buster the Boxer.

The advert is set to debut soon, with rumours that it’ll appear on screen either next Thursday (Nov 9) like last year’s effort or next Friday (Nov 10) like all the previous years. See 2016’s advert below.

The commercial will reportedly steer away from using real-life animals and will instead feature a brand new ‘monster’.

“This year the John Lewis advert will revolve around a big cuddly monster. If you can imagine a cross between the Gruffalo and a huge cute teddy bear, that’s the angle they’ve gone for,” a source told OK magazine.

“The creative team behind the John Lewis advert have pulled out all the stops this year. It’s going to be like nothing they’ve ever done before and will be a million miles away from Buster the Boxer.”

In honour of George Michael who sadly passed away last year, a new cover version of ‘Last Christmas’ is also set to soundtrack the advert.

Last year, the accompanying track was Vaults covering ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away’ by Randy Crawford. In 2015, Norwegian rising star Aurora cover Oasis’ ‘Half The World Away’ – before Liam Gallagher slammed brother Noel as ‘a sell out’ for allowing the track to be used.