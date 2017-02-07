John Oliver compares his ‘Make Donald Drumpf Again’ joke to Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

US TV host says joke 'became old for us very quickly'

John Oliver has spoken about his famous ‘Make Donald Drumpf Again’ segment, comparing its popularity to that of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’.

The British US late-night host, who presents Last Week Tonight With John Oliver on HBO, is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone.

During the RS interview, Oliver was asked about the ‘Drumpf’ joke, which saw him advocate for everyone to call Trump by his ancestral name, Drumpf. Oliver said that the joke “got out of hand” and “became old for us very quickly”.

“There’s a reason we didn’t use it again,” he added. “It really is the song I skip past. It’s ‘Creep’. It’s a good song, Thom Yorke! It was a good song when he wrote it.”

Watch the ‘Drumpf’ segment in full below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Oliver said of the UK’s Brexit vote: “It was clear it would be a catastrophic decision for Britain and anyone in its immediate vicinity. To have that knowledge, and then to watch six hours of electoral returns come in through the night, just watching your country set fire to itself – it was pretty bad.”

He added: “The moment in that pathetic Brexit campaign that seemed to resonate most afterward was [conservative member of Parliament] Michael Gove saying in an interview, ‘People in this country have had enough of experts.’ And that turned out to echo throughout the year, especially in the US. You can understand, right? Being lectured is annoying, when you’re a kid and throughout your life. But it turned out there was less collective investment in facts than people thought.”