John Oliver labels US media’s coverage of London terror attack as “insulting”

John Oliver has slammed US media coverage of last weekend’s London terror attack, branding some of the reports “insulting.”

The Last Week Tonight host took issue with the narrative taken by many US broadcasters in the wake of Saturday’s attack in the London Bridge area of the city, which killed 7 people.

Speaking in the opening monologue of this week’s episode, Oliver – who was born in Erdington – addressed aspects of the coverage that he felt were off the mark, including comments that claimed the UK was left “reeling” by the attacks.

“Obviously, our thoughts go out to all the people affected,” Oliver began. “But as a British person living in America, I feel compelled to address a theme that has emerged during American coverage of this tragedy.

“For the record, in no way is Britain ‘under siege.’ Is it upset? Yes. Is it pissed off? Oh, you fucking bet it’s pissed off. But to say it’s under siege and that its people are ‘reeling’ implies that it’s somehow weak enough to be brought to its knees by three monumental assholes. And that, as an idea, is insulting.”

Watch Oliver’s full monologue below.

Oliver’s comments echo those made by J.K. Rowling in the wake of the attack, with the Harry Potter author similarly criticising the US media for claiming that the UK had been left “reeling”.