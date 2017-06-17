Empire Magazine's coverage seems to confirm fans' theory about Jon's real identity

The prevailing fan theory about Jon Snow’s real name seems to have been confirmed by an Empire Magazine article about Game of Thrones season 7.

The final episode of season 6 – titled after the forthcoming George R.R. Martin book The Winds of Winter – revealed that Jon Snow’s mother was in fact Ned Stark’s sister, Lyanna, and showed her whispering a name to Ned. If Empire‘s coverage is accurate, fans appear to have guessed this name correctly.

Immediately after the season 6 finale aired, lip-reading fans suggested Lyanna was whispering the name ‘Jaehaerys’ to Ned – asking him to name Jon after the longest-reigning Targaryen king from George R.R. Martin’s novels.

The latest issue of Empire Magazine seems to confirm that Jaehaerys is Jon’s real name, writing: “As we saw in the last episode of season 6, Bran’s psychic time-travelling ‘greensight’ revealed the true nature of Jon’s birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The same episode in which Lyanna is revealed as Jon’s mother did not explicitly reveal who Jon’s father was. Fans’ most popular theory (‘R+L=J’) suggests that Jon’s parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. The show has not yet introduced book-character Rhaegar (the late brother of Daenerys), but in June 2016 HBO appeared to confirm the connection in an infographic.

Game of Thrones returns on July 16 in the US (HBO) and July 17 on Sky Atlantic (UK).