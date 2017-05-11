A ‘Judge Dredd’ live-action TV series is in the works

The comic book character was last adapted for the 2012 film 'Dredd', but will now move onto the small screen with the forthcoming series

Judge Dredd is to be made into a live-action TV series.

The comic book character, who was first introduced in 1977 and is now owned by British publishers Rebellion Developments, has previously been given two live-action adaptations: 1995’s Judge Dredd, which starred Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, and 2012’s Dredd.

While there had previously been talk of a sequel to the 2012 film, it has now been announced that Judge Dredd will now be made into a live-action TV series. Titled Judge Dredd: Mega City One, the new series will be made with IM Global Television and is set to be a drama set on the eastern seaboard of US (now known as ‘Mega City One’) in the 22nd century.

The show’s dystopia depicts a world ruled by a team of street judges and law enforcement officers, who act as judge, jury, and executioner of criminals.

Speaking about the new show, Rebellion’s Jason and Chris Kingsley said they were excited about the “journey” of bringing the world of Judge Dredd to the small screen.

“Thanks to the legions of fans who have kept up pressure on social media, and a lot of background work and enthusiasm, we aim to make a big budget production that will satisfy both our vast comics audience and the even greater general screen-watching public.”

Jason Kingsley has also appeared in an announcement video regarding Mega-City One with producer Brian Jenkins – watch that below.

Back in 2012, Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow released an album based on the Judge Dredd comics.