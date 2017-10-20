Watch ‘Veep’ stars lip sync Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ in support of Julia Louis-Dreyfus‏ as she issues cancer update

Tony Hale and Timothy Simons offer support to their co-star

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep co-stars have offered their support as she issues an update following her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

The Veep and Seinfeld star revealed that she has breast cancer last month in an impassioned appeal to the US government about universal health care. She posted a statement that read: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one”, before adding: “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Now Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that she’s undergone the second round of chemotherapy, posting on Instagram: “Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here.” She went on to quote the lyrics from Katy Perry‘s ‘Roar’: “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR.”

She also posted a video of Veep stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons lip syncing to ‘Roar’ with Hale playing the role of Louis-Dreyfus and Simons portraying cancer, with Hale’s Louis-Dreyfus coming out on top. “How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted along with the clip.

See below:

It was recently announced that Veep will come to an end after its seventh season, which is slated to air in 2018.

HBO has revealed that Louis-Dreyfus “received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys.” The network also states it “will adjust the production as needed.”

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”