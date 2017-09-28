Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

'Veep' and 'Seinfeld' star confirms news with impassioned plea about universal health care

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that she has breast cancer in an impassioned appeal to the US government about universal health care.

The Veep and Seinfeld star took to Twitter to post a statement that reads: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

She went on to say: “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus captioned the statement with “Just when you thought…” See her message in full below.

It was recently announced that Veep will come to an end after its seventh season, which is slated to air in 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has revealed that Louis-Dreyfus “received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys.” The network also states it “will adjust the production as needed.”

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO reportedly said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”