Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals poster for ‘Veep’ season 6

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has shared the poster for the new season of Veep.

Veep is set to return for season six in April. The political satire starring former Seinfeld star Louis-Dreyfus, will return to HBO in the US on April 16 at 10.30pm. A UK release date on Sky Atlantic is yet to be confirmed. The whole season will be 10 episodes long.

See the season six poster beneath. It features the tagline “Making history whether you like it or not”.

The sitcom received a Best Directing Comedy Series trophy at the DGA Awards, and Dreyfus received a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Last year, Veep also won Outstanding comedy series, while its star Louis-Dreyfus was triumphant in the Outstanding lead actress in a comedy category at the Emmys.

Doctor Who and The Thick Of It actor Peter Capaldi joined as director of Veep for two episodes in Season 5 while Armando Iannucci departed as showrunner after four years.

It first premiered in April 2012. Veep was created by Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick Of It. The political satire is set in the office of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President, and subsequent President, of the United States. The series follows Meyer and her team as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington DC.