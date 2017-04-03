Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wants to ‘punch’ ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Actor previously admitted that he bullied Trudeau in school

Justin Trudeau has said that he wants a “rematch” against Friends actor, classmate and former bully Matthew Perry.

Perry recently revealed how he bullied current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were in school together. The TV star was born in America but grew up in Canada, going to the same Ottawa school as the country’s future leader.

Following Perry’s recent comments, Trudeau took to Twitter at the weekend to write: “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” It’s worth noting that Trudeau’s tweet was posted on April Fools Day and his comments were more than likely in jest.

Perry has since responded, tweeting: “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)”. See both tweets below.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, Perry explained how he was recently reminded by a fellow classmate that they had “beat up” Trudeau when they were younger.

“We both beat him up,” Perry admitted, “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

“His dad was the Prime Minister of Canada but I don’t think that was the reason we beat him up. He was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry went on to say.

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” he added. “I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. I think at one point I even tried to turn it into love play.”

“I think I was rather instrumental in him going on to such great heights and becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said ‘I’m going to rise above this and become Prime Minister’. He rose above both of us.”

Asked whether he has come in contact with Trudeau since, Perry replied no and said: “I feel shame, I don’t want to think about it.”

Watch Perry discuss bullying Trudeau in the clip beneath: