Indian-American actor Kal Penn calls out Hollywood racial stereotyping by tweeting offensive scripts

Penn is known for his roles in 'Harold & Kumar' and 'House'

Indian-American actor Kal Penn has taken to Twitter to post all the scripts he’s received in auditions that perpetuate racial stereotypes.

Penn – American born to Indian parents – is best known for his role as Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar films, as well as Lawrence Kutner in House. He also served as President Obama’s Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement from 2009 to 2011 before returning to acting. He currently stars as Seth Wright in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor.

“Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor,” Penn recently wrote on Twitter before posting offending scripts from shows like Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Smart Guy.

One audition was looking for a “Gandhi lookalike” and “snake charmer”, while another was casting a character described as a “Pakistani computer geek”. In Smart Guy, there was a character simply called ‘Foreign Student’.

“There are too many in this stack to tweet, I’ll be here all day,” Penn later tweeted. “That said, there were also some wonderful 1st audition & work experiences!”. He added: “Steve Harvey, Buffy, Angel, 24, really smart, creative people who didn’t have to use external things to mask subpar writing”.

See some of Penn’s tweets beneath: