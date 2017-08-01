Kathy Bates won’t be returning for next season of ‘American Horror Story’

The actress had a 'scheduling conflict' with an upcoming Netflix series.

‘American Horror Story‘ will lose a long-standing cast member next season as Kathy Bates waves goodbye to the show.

The actress has appeared in the past four seasons of FX’s hit show, but had to bow out thanks to scheduling conflicts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bates left the show to work on upcoming Netflix series ‘Disjointed’, which premieres August 25 on UK Netflix. The comedy – produced by ‘The Big Bang Theory”s Chuck Lorre – centres around a Los Angeles weed dispensary, with the the actress playing the owner.

She joined ‘American Horror Story’ back in 2013 in third season ‘American Horror Story: Coven’, and was nominated for three Emmys. She took one award home in her first season, for her role as Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

While Kathy may not be returning, viewers can look forward to appearances from the likes of new cast members Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd and Colton Haynes.

American Horror Story’s seventh season, titled ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ hits US screens on September 5, with 11 episodes confirmed.

There is no official UK release date as yet.