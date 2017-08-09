Kendall Jenner is arguing with a Brooklyn venue about whether she left a tip

This is getting a little bit messy.

Kendall Jenner has been accused by a Brooklyn venue of failing to leave a tip when she hang out there.

Baby’s All Right, a bar and music venue in the Williamsburg district, posted a photo on Instagram of Jenner’s receipt from a recent visit. The model and reality star, sister-in-law of Kanye West, spent $24 (£18) at the bar, but apparently chose not to add a tip to her bill.

They wrote in the caption: “Don’t forget to tip your bartender :)”

Don't forget to tip your bartender 🙂 A post shared by Baby's All Right (@babysallright) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

After Jenner responded on Twitter, claiming she left the bartender a cash tip, Baby’s All Right shared another Instagram post accusing her of lying.

The post featured a pointed quote from Nietschze – “I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you” – and the hashtag #nocashtip.

"I'm not upset that you lied to me, I'm upset that from now on I can't believe you." -Nietzsche #nocashtip A post shared by Baby's All Right (@babysallright) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Jenner, whose personal wealth has been estimated at £18 million, has yet to respond to the venue’s second post.

Last month, she and sister Kylie stopped selling their modified band T-shirts 24 hours after launching the new line, having received a raft of criticism led by Sharon Osbourne and Volletta Wallace, the mother of the Notorious B.I.G.

The Jenners’ ‘One of One’ collection was an adaptation of iconic band T-shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Tupac, Metallica, The Notorious B.I.G. and Black Sabbath. The sisters had superimposed these T-shirts with a variety of prints including the sisters’ initials ‘KK’, images of their faces, and their Instagram posts.