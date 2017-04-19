Kendall Jenner says she has panic attacks after frightening encounter with stranger

Jenner says the panic attacks wake her up at night.

Kendall Jenner has revealed that she experiences panic attacks following a frightening encounter with a stranger.

The model and reality star, whose half-sister Kim Kardashian is married to Kanye West, said the panic attacks started after a man started banging on her car window after sneaking onto her driveway.

“I wake up in the middle of the night freaking out. Full panic attacks. They wake me up from my sleep, and I need to stand up and I pace and I’m freaking out and crying,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Jenner said she is protected by an armed bodyguard as she goes about her daily life, but isn’t entirely happy about it. “I don’t feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I can,” she explained.

She said that she likes to keep her life private “more than the rest of my family, I guess”.

“I think it’s powerful,” she explained. “Plus, I think people always want what they can’t have. It’s nice to have some mystery.”

Jenner’s recent Pepsi advert was pulled after being accused of “appropriating the pain and struggle” of African-Americans. It was later reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was feeling “traumatised” by the controversy.