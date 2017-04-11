Kendall Jenner ‘traumatised’ by Pepsi advert backlash

It's also been revealed that the ad was shot in Thailand

Kendall Jenner is reportedly ‘lying low’ and feeling ‘traumatised’ after the backlash from her role in the recent controversial Pepsi advert.

The soda giant axed the advert last week – showing the model and reality TV star finishing a photo shoot before handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer who is supervising a protest, seemingly as a goodwill gesture and joining the protest itself. The notion that Pepsi could be used to ease racial tensions caused offence, while the company and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star were accused of ‘appropriating the pain and struggle’ of the Black Lives Matter Group.

Now a source has told The Hollywood Reporter that she has been left reeling from the reaction.

“Kendall was grateful for the change,” they said. “She is really traumatized over the Pepsi backlash.”

They continued: “She had such high hopes for it and now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock. The world sees her as this glamorous, sophisticated, jet-setting woman, but she’s only 21 and she’s very sensitive. This has been very painful and embarrassing to her.

“She feels like the whole world hates her. She’s never had to deal with this kind of backlash, she’s so upset. Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”

Meanwhile, The Independent reports that a member from the production team has confirmed that the ad was shot in Thailand with a largely local cast.