Kevin Spacey accused of sexual harassment by ‘House of Cards’ crew

Eight people have come forward.

Kevin Spacey is facing further allegations of sexual harassment, after crew members on House of Cards alleged that they were attacked on the set of the hugely popular drama.

According to CNN, eight anonymous people have come forward – with a production assistant claiming that Spacey touched his crotch while they travelled to the show’s set in Baltimore.

He also alleges that the harassment continued once they had reached the set, with Spacey making unwanted physical contact after cornering him.

Another crew member, who has worked on all six seasons of the show, alleges that Spacey touched him inappropriately on several occasions before he eventually asked him to stop.

The latest allegations come after Netflix announced that House Of Cards will end with its next season, amid a slew of sexual assault allegations that Spacey is facing.

Production on the final season has also been temporarily halted.

Responding to the latest allegations in a statement, Netflix said: “Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly. On Tuesday, in collaboration with [production company] MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set.

“We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”

Spacey, meanwhile, has confirmed that he is seeking treatment after initially facing the sexual misconduct allegations.