Khal Drogo says he is proud of Khaleesi

Actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones, has praised his former co-star Emilia Clarke following this week’s episode of the hit show.

Khal Drogo was the former leader of the Dothraki people and was married to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys, the Khaleesi of the tribe.

The latest episode of Game Of Thrones, titled ‘The Spoils Of War’, saw Daenerys take on the Lannisters with the help of a dragon.

FUCK ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

“FUCK ME,” wrote Momoa on Instagram after the episode aired, as LadBible reports. “It’s been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone so I have been taking it easy on the posts.”

He continued: “But holy shit, that was intense. Wish I was there to fuck shit up. So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT. Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS. @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass, super proud.”

Meanwhile, the Game Of Thrones cast and crew have given an insight into the creation of that scene in a new mini-documentary.

“It’s just complete annihilation,” says Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the HBO show. “He sees the horror of so many men burnt to ashes. There’s nothing you can do, which is scary.”

“She’s the aggressor and, Jaime and Bronn, through their POV, we see that it ain’t pretty conquering,” adds Bryan Cogman, co-executive producer. “And the hope is that the audience doesn’t know who to root for in that sequence.”