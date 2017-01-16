Kim Kardashian describes Paris robbery in leaked French police report

The reality star was robbed of $5 million (£4 million) worth of jewellery during a stay in Paris last year.

A French newspaper has published Kim Kardashian’s account of the armed robbery she suffered in Paris last year.

The reality star is understood to have described the crime to French police just hours after the incident occurred at Paris’s No Address Hotel on October 3. The transcript of her interview was published in French yesterday (January 15) by Le Journal du Dimanche and has since been translated back into English.

According to the leaked report, Kardashian tells police that the incident occurred while she, sister Kourtney and personal assistant Stephanie Sheppard were preparing to go out. Her husband Kanye West had decided not to join them, she explains, so Kardashian went to an upstairs room to do some work on her computer.

She says in the report: “I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’. No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.”

Kardashian then explains that one of the men asked for her $4 million (£3.2 million) ring. “I told him that I didn’t know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring,” she recalls.

She continues: “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

Kardashian adds that she doesn’t think the robbers, who took an estimated $5 million (£4 million) of jewellery from her, were professionals. “I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up,” she says.

French police have yet to release the report officially, but ABC News reports that three police sources have confirmed that the leaked report is accurate.

French police have now charged 10 people in connection to the robbery.

Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe called the charges a “kind of closure” last week and described the robbery as “a disgusting act”. She told The Associated Press that nobody deserves “anything to be taken from them”.

A recent promo video for Kardashian’s reality TV show, returning in March, shows Kim recalling her thoughts at the time of the Paris robbery. She says in the promo: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”