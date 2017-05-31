Kim Kardashian discusses Kendall Jenner’s reaction to her axed Pepsi advert

"She felt really awful for it," says Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her sister Kendall Jenner felt “awful” about her axed Pepsi advert.

The advert, which showed Jenner handing a can of cola to a cop supervising a protest, was widely criticised when it launched in April. Color of Change, a US advocacy group that campaigns to “end practices that unfairly hold Black people back,” accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of “appropriating our pain and struggle”.

Pepsi pulled the advert in the wake of the controversy, admitting it had missed the mark. However, Jenner has never shared her thoughts on what happened.

“She totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it and she just wants to move on,” Kardashian said during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s chatshow Watch What Happens Live.

“I think any time someone does anything, they don’t have bad intentions of doing it a certain way,” Kardashian added. “Especially [because] Kendall’s so sensitive. She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

During the interview, Kardashian also defended her husband Kanye West’s controversial meeting with Donald Trump.

“I encourage everyone to go and speak with a leader if they think they can make a change,” she said. “And I think that’s what Kanye thought.”