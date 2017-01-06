Watch Kim Kardashian react to news of Kanye West’s hospitalisation in ‘KUWTK’ new season promo

Reality TV star also opens up about her Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian opens up about recent traumatic events in a preview video for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has kept a low profile since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. Her husband and rapper Kanye West then cancelled the remainder of his US tour dates in November after he was hospitalised for ‘psychosis and exhaustion’ following a series of on-stage rants.

In a new promo video for Kardashian’s reality TV show, returning in March, Kim recalls her thoughts at the time of the Paris robbery, saying: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” she then says.

The clip also sees Kardashian’s reaction to the news of Kanye’s hospitalisation. She is seen saying over the phone: “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?”, before adding: “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

Watch in the clip below.

Kardashian recently returned to social media with a home video featuring husband West and their children Saint and North.

Meanwhile, West and fellow rapper Tyga shared a collaborative track called ‘Feel Me’ on New Year’s Eve – listen here. West previously said that his New Year’s resolution this year is for “everybody to be happy”.

