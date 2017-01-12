First people charged over Kim Kardashian armed robbery

Three individuals charged in Paris over October crime

The first charges have been made over Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery in Paris.

Back in October, Kardashian was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery by two armed masked men in the French capital. During the ordeal, Kardashian was reportedly left in the bath while the men, disguised as policemen, raided her hotel room. She was alone as her bodyguard was at a club with her sisters as part of Paris Fashion Week.

After 17 arrests were made earlier this week, French authorities have now confirmed that they have filed the first charges against three of the suspects, with more charges expected to follow.

The Paris prosecutors’ office have confirmed that they have charged a 63-year-old suspect, named as Yunice A, a 44-year-old Florus H and 64-year-old Marceau B.

A fourth suspect, named as 27-year-old Gary M, has appeared before a judge for possible charges. It is thought that this last suspect is Gary Madar, 27, the brother of Kardashian’s Paris chauffeur, Michael Madar, who was arrested but released earlier this week.

Six others remain in custody and could face preliminary charges on Friday (January 13).

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Last week saw a new promo video for Kardashian’s reality TV show released, returning in March, in which Kim recalls her thoughts at the time of the Paris robbery, saying: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”