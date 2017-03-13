Watch Kim Kardashian recall Paris robbery in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ clip

Reality TV star opens up about tragic incident

Kim Kardashian opens up about her traumatic Paris robbery in a preview clip for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality TV star and businesswoman was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel last October. Several individuals have since been charged in relation to the crime.

In a new promo video for the episode of Kardashian’s reality TV show, airing on March 19, Kim explains how the masked robbers “asked for money” and “dragged me out to the hallway”.

“That’s when I saw the gun, clear as day,” she continues. “I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision’. Like… am I going to run down the stairs and like either be shot in the back – it makes me so upset just to think about it – but either they’re going to shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked then I’m like fucked. There’s no way out.”

Watch below:

The reality star is understood to have had an estimated $5 million (£4 million) worth of jewellery stolen during the incident, which occurred at Paris’s No Address Hotel on October 3.