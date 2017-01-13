Six more charged over Kim Kardashian armed robbery

Reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October

Six more charges have been made over Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery in Paris.

Back in October, Kardashian was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery by two armed masked men in the French capital. During the ordeal, Kardashian was reportedly left in the bath while the men, disguised as policemen, raided her hotel room. She was alone as her bodyguard was at a club with her sisters as part of Paris Fashion Week.

After 17 arrests were made earlier this week and four people charged yesterday, French authorities have now confirmed that they have charged six more people.

The latest suspects charged range in age from 29 to 72. Charges include armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of firearms and usage of fake identities.

Yesterday, Kardashian sister, Khloe Kardashian, described the charges as a “kind of closure” and described the robbery as “a disgusting act.” She told The Associated Press that nobody deserves “anything to be taken from them”.

Last week saw a new promo video for Kardashian’s reality TV show released, returning in March, in which Kim recalls her thoughts at the time of the Paris robbery, saying: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”