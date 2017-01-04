Kim Kardashian returns to social media with Kanye West home video

Reality star has kept a low profile since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

Kim Kardashian has returned to social media with a home video featuring husband Kanye West and their children Saint and North.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has kept a low profile since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, which prompted West to cut short a concert that night so he could attend to what he called a “family emergency”.

The new video shared on her app and YouTube account yesterday (January 3) shows Kardashian meeting her husband backstage at a concert. It also features footage of both parents playing with their young children, who are now three and one years old. Watch the video below.

Last week, John Legend insisted the “world needs” Kanye West despite his recent health problems.

The rapper cancelled the remainder of his US tour dates after he was hospitalised for ‘psychosis and exhaustion’ following a breakdown and a string of on-stage rants. He also reportedly cancelled plans for his upcoming ‘Saint Pablo’ 2017 UK and European tour.

Meanwhile, West and fellow rapper Tyga shared a collaborative track called ‘Feel Me’ on New Year’s Eve – listen here. West previously said that his New Year’s resolution this year is for “everybody to be happy”.