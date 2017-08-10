Is ‘King Of The Hill’ poised to return?

The cult animated comedy was cancelled by Fox in 2009.

Cult animated comedy King Of The Hill could be poised to return.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the Fox show followed the lives of the Hills, a middle-class American family living in Texas. It ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009, when it was cancelled by the network.

Revealing that Fox has been in touch with Judge and Daniels about a potential revival, the network’s co-chairman Dana Walden told The Hollywood Reporter: “We had a very preliminary conversation given what’s going on in the country, they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it.”

Walden added: “The meeting was probably two and a half months ago. They’re both very busy and it was really just a first exploratory, ‘Are you excited about this? Is there potential in that future?’ And they were both excited about it but they’re working on a lot of different things individually, so it’s about finding time.”

Mike Judge has since created TV’s Silicon Valley. Greg Daniels later worked on Parks and Recreation and the US version of The Office, and is now executive producer on US sci-fi comedy People Of Earth.