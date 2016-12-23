Kirsty Gallacher denies being drunk on Sky Sports before being rushed to hospital

She was suffering from 'exhaustion and a fever'

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has ‘categorically denied’ being drunk during a live broadcast on Sky Sports, before being rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday, many on Twitter commented that she seemed drunk as she slurred her words during interview with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on her newshour with Jim White.

The Sun reports that she was then rushed to hospital with exhaustion and a virus after collapsing in the studio, and has been recovering since.

A spokesman for the veteran has since said: “She categorically was not drunk. Blood and urine tests at hospital showed no alcohol in her system.”

She then took to Twitter to thank fans for their wishes and support.

“Thank you for all your kind messages, feeling bit better, still not 100%,” she wrote. “Being ill on live TV is horrid experience.”

She added: “Thank you to @Westmidhospital for your brilliant care. On the mend & hope to back on @SkySportsNewsHQ asap…. Nasty virus but on the mend.

The award-winning presenter has been a celebrated TV sports personality since 1998.