Kiss star Gene Simmons and Paris Hilton lead tributes to Hugh Hefner

'Playboy' founder died of natural causes

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Paris Hilton, actor Rob Lowe and Jenny McCarthy are among a host of stars who have paid tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

The adult magazine mogul passed away in the early hours of this morning (September 28) at his home, aged 91. He died of natural causes.

Gene Simmons was one of the first musicians to pay tribute to Hefner, tweeting an old picture of Hefner before he wrote: ”A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef.”

Following the news of his death, Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton began sharing stories from their time inside the famous Playboy Mansion.

Kardashian West tweeted: ”Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis.”

Hilton was also devastated about the magazine publisher’s death, admitting she will ”miss him dearly”.

In a caption for a trio of pictures of her and Hefner, she wrote: ”So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memroies together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Heidi Montag, who also starred on the cover of Playboy, thanked the founder of the magazine and sent prayers to his wife, Crystal Hefner, 31, who he married in 2012.

Model Jenny McCarthy – who started her career as a nude model in Playboy magazine, thanked Hefner for changing her life for the better and insisted he was a ”revolutionary”.

She tweeted a picture of her Playboy cover and wrote: ”RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94.

Meanwhile actor Rob Lowe added: ”I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!”