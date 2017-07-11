Watch Kit Harington audition to be Harry Potter and fellow ‘Game Of Thrones’ characters

Jon Snow actor dressed up as Cersei, Daenerys, Arya Stark and more on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kit Harington showed off his acting range on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (July 10), “auditioning” for other Game Of Thrones parts as well as Harry Potter.

The British actor – who plays Jon Snow in the HBO show – dressed up as Cersei, Daenerys, Arya Stark and more Game Of Thrones characters for the skit, as well as Harry Potter.

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die,” Harington said as Cersei Lannister. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother.”

Watch below:

Game of Thrones season 7 returns to HBO on July 16. It will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 17 at 2am with the first episode repeated later at 9pm.

Watch a trailer for the new season below.

Meanwhile, the final season of Game of Thrones will reportedly consist of ‘feature-length’ episodes that are more than an hour in length.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking at Con of Thrones, a fan convention in Nashville, sound designer Paula Fairfield reportedly revealed that season 8 “could be in the 80-plus-minute range of a feature film”.

Fairfield also reportedly claimed that the finale of season 7, which has been confirmed as being 82 minutes, will act as a potential blueprint for the show’s final season – ahead of its debut next year.