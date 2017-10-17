Kit Harington explains why it’s the right time for ‘Game Of Thrones’ to end

Jon Snow actor says he "wouldn't want it to go on any longer than it has"

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, has explained why he thinks it’s the right time for the hit HBO show to come to an end.

Game Of Thrones season 7 recently concluded and it has been reported that season 8 might air later than previously expected. Find out everything we know about season 8 here.

Speaking to Digital Spy recently about the show’s impending conclusion, Harington admitted that he was “feeling emotional” but that the end was coming “at the right time”.

“Game of Thrones is coming to a very quick end, which I’m feeling emotional about,” he said. “Thrones is coming to the end at the right time for me, and everyone involved in it.”

He continued: “I was exchanging emails with [showrunners] David [Benioff] Dan [Weiss] last night and we were all getting very soppy and emotional with each other.”

“It will be liberating, just the thought of having a whole year free – you shoot for six months, but half of the projects you might want to do will have started shooting before that six months is over,” Harington added.

“There’s a lot of things you can’t do. I’m looking forward to finishing, and eight years is the right amount of time. I wouldn’t want it to go on any longer than it has. I have other ideas I’d like to look at producing.”

Harington recently announced his engagement to former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. He also revealed how he botched the marriage proposal.

Game Of Thrones season 8 is expected to air in 2018, but could be pushed back to 2019.