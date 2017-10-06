Kit Harington on botching his proposal to ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-star Rose Leslie: ‘I blew my load early’

Couple recently announced their engagement

Kit Harington has revealed that he messed up his marriage proposal to Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie.

The couple recently announced their engagement. They have been dating since 2012, having met of the set of the HBO show. Harington’s character Jon Snow shared an on-screen romance with Leslie’s character Ygritte before the latter actor left the show in 2014.

They made the announcement in The Times newspaper. Under the names Mr KC (Kit Catesby) Harington and Miss RE (Rose Eleanor) Leslie, their engagement announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington said he popped the question too soon, saying: “I blew my load early”.

“I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

“Sorry that’s a really bad expression,” he added. “What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

The actor also said that he has got in touch with the Game Of Thrones cast and producers to “factor in” his wedding to their filming schedules.

Asked whether it would be a Game of Thrones-themed wedding, Harington said: “No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that.”

Harington, meanwhile, previously said of his relationship with Leslie: “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”