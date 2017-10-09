Watch Kit Harington’s April Fools prank on Rose Leslie that left her in tears

'Game Of Thrones' star hid a fake severed head in the fridge

Kit Harington has shared footage of his fiancée Rose Leslie’s reaction to an April Fools prank he played on her.

The actor recently announced his engagement to his Game of Thrones co–star Leslie, who played Ygritte in the HBO show before leaving in 2014.

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show at the weekend, Harington revealed how he hid a fake severed head in the fridge, filming his partner’s reaction as she opened the fridge door.

“My family does April Fools, [it turns out] her family doesn’t do April Fools,” Harington explained. “She pretty much told me that if I did it ever again then that would be it, and I think that’s marriage included.”

Watch in the clip below:

Also on the ITV chat show, Harington explained how he messed up his marriage proposal to Leslie.

The Jon Snow actor said he popped the question too soon, saying: “I blew my load early”.

“I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

“Sorry that’s a really bad expression,” he added. “What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”