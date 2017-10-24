Kit Harington says he was “wrong” to suggest men face sexism in acting

"I was wrong there".

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has admitted that he was “wrong” to suggest that sexism against men is alive and kicking within the acting industry.

Last year, the Jon Snow actor faced a backlash after claiming that he often feels subjected to “sexism” when he is asked to bare all for photoshoots.

“There’s definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well,” Kit said in 2016.

“At some points during photoshoots when I’m asked to strip down, I felt that.”

Now, he’s admitted that sexism wasn’t perhaps the right term to use, and says that objectification was a more accurate term to articulate what he meant.

“I was wrong there, though. Sexism against men is not something I should have really said”, he told The Guardian.

“I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I’ve learned how to control that. Just shutting it down.

“Look, I do think men can get objectified. I do feel I have been objectified in the past, sexually as well, in pieces that have been written about me.”

“Has that made me feel uncomfortable in the past? Yes. Do I think my position is the same as a woman’s in society? No. They’re very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong.”

Meanwhile, Kit is currently starring in BBC period drama Gunpowder, which tells the story of Robert Catesby, one of the gang who plotted with Guy Fawkes to blow up parliament in 1605.

The show debuted on Saturday night, and faced criticism from sensitive stomached viewers who struggled to deal with the grisly opening sequence which featured graphic scenes of execution and torture.