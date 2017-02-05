Kristen Stewart accidentally drops F-bomb in anti-Trump SNL monologue

“I don’t think he likes me very much”



Kristen Stewart was the host of last night’s Saturday Night Live (February 4), and the star used her opening monologue to call out Donald Trump’s weird obsession with her love life.

The Twilight Saga star read out real tweets from Trump, directed at Stewart and co-star Robert Pattinson back in 2012. Watch the monologue in full below.

Referring to the time they dated, Stewart said: “We broke up and got back together, and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.” She listed several tweets Trump posted in response to the break-up, including the below – he posted 11 in total:

Stewart then spoke about her sexuality, addressing Trump by saying: “If you didn’t like me then, you’re really not going to like me now. Because I’m hosting SNL and I’m like, so gay, dude.” Wrapping up at the end, she accidentally dropped the F-bomb live on air, saying: “I totally care that I’m here, because it’s the coolest fucking thing.” Watch Kirsten Stewart’s SNL monologue in full below.

Elsewhere on the show, Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy performed spoof sketches based around members of Donald Trump’s cabinet. Baldwin’s long-running impersonation of Trump made another appearance, while McCarthy stole the show with the role of his hot-headed White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

Trump has repeatedly been the subject of satirical sketches on SNL. One of the show’s writers was suspended in January after posting a tweet mocking Trump’s son Barron.