Ex-‘Holby City’ actress live-tweets Barcelona terror attack after ‘hiding in a restaurant freezer’

Laila Rouass has confirmed her safety

Actress Laila Rouass was caught up in the Barcelona terror attack, live-tweeting it while “hiding in a restaurant freezer”.

The British star is known for her roles in Holby City and Footballers’ Wives. She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, finishing fourth that year.

Thursday (August 19) saw Spain targeted by terrorists, with Barcelona and the town of Cambrils struck by separate attacks. In Barcelona, a van hit pedestrians in the Las Ramblas area of the city, leaving at least 13 people dead and 100 more injured at the time of writing.

Rouass, who was in Barcelona at the time, tweeted: “In the middle of the attack. Hiding in a restaurant freezer. Happened so fast. Praying for the safety of everyone here”. She continued to tweet updates throughout the attack.

Confirming that she was safe, Rouass later tweeted: “Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona.”

See her tweets in full below.

Meanwhile, the entertainment world has been reacting and paying tribute following the attacks.

“Thinking of everyone in #Barcelona today. Really terrible news,” wrote Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers with all my brothers n sisters in Barcelona LG x”.

The Vamps‘ James McVey posted a photo from one of the band’s shows in the city, with the caption: “This is, and will always be Barcelona for me. Love, energy and unity. Forever in my heart.”

La La Land director Damien Chazelle posted about two films that reminded him of the city, writing: “In honor of Barcelona, two movies came to mind… Las Hurdes (Buñuel, 1933), an absurdly great short by an absurdly great Spanish filmmaker. And, naturally, Barcelona (Whit Stillman, 1994). Because it’s a beauty and a joy, just like the city.”