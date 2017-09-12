Watch Larry David explain what has changed since the last season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

'Curb' star appeared on 'Kimmel' last night

Larry David appeared on US TV’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (September 11) to talk the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The cult TV show will return after six years away for season nine on October 1. Asked by host Kimmel why he decided to bring the show back, David joked: “I don’t see how that’s any of your business, I really don’t. I think it’s a personal question.” He then added that he “kinda missed it.”

David also revealed what has changed since the last season of the show. “Every show someone’s yelling, cursing, everything. You know, you usually, it’s ‘You bald bastard,’ things like that. Now, it’s ‘old bastard’,” he said.

Larry also said that he’s “proud” of himself for “accepting” his baldness and discussed how “hates animals almost as much as people”.

Watch in the clips below:

Curb Your Enthusiasm sees Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld, starring as a fictionalised version of himself.

The new season will see the return of beloved characters including Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Smoove (Leon Black) and Ted Danson, who plays himself. Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David) is also confirmed to return, despite her character divorcing from Larry in season 8.

HBO has announced some of the guest stars lined up for Curb season 9, confirming that Carrie Brownstein, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ed Begley Jr will all make guest appearances during the course of the season.

Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy have also been confirmed for the run of new episodes. Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham will have her own multi-episode story arc, too.

New episodes of Curb recently leaked online. “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released,” HBO stated at the time.

“It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in. Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best.”