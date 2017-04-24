Larry David responds to Steve Bannon’s ‘Seinfeld’ links

Bannon is thought to have invested in the TV sitcom

Larry David has addressed Steve Bannon’s reported links to Seinfeld.

Bannon is the former chair of far-right website Breitbart News and is currently the White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump.

Having previously worked for Goldman Sachs, Bannon began to bankroll movies in the early 1990s. He worked with Sean Penn and later is said to have invested in Seinfeld. It had been reported that Bannon continues to make “a stream of royalties” from the sitcom.

However, when asked by The New Yorker about Bannon, co-creator David said: “I don’t think I ever heard of him until he surfaced with the Trump campaign and I had no idea that he was profiting from the work of industrious Jews!”

In February, Rosie O’Donnell offered to play Bannon on Saturday Night Live. It followed Melissa McCarthy’s SNL performance as Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House Press Secretary. It had been reported that Trump was upset with the sketch because Spicer was portrayed by a woman.

Sean Penn recently reflected on working with Bannon on a film in the 90s. Bannon served as an executive producer on The Indian Runner, Penn’s directorial debut in 1991. Speaking about working with Trump’s associate, Penn said: “Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm. But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind. And then there are also the bad things about him.”