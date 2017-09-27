Watch Larry David talk about Jennifer Lawrence having a crush on him

'Curb' star says he's jealous about Lawrence's other celebrity crushes

Larry David has discussed Jennifer Lawrence’s ongoing crush on him, saying that he wants to be her only celebrity crush.

In 2014, Lawrence said of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator David: “I’m in love with him, and I have been for a really long time. I worship Woody Allen, but I don’t feel it below the belt the way I do for Larry David.”

David responded by saying that it was “very flattering” but “kind of a shame” because of their age difference. Then last year, Lawrence revealed that she gave David her number but “he never called”. She went on to add: “I love that he didn’t call me. It makes him so much hotter.”

Now, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, David has taken objection to a recent appearance from Lawrence on the same talk show in which she revealed that she also has a crush on host Meyers.

“I’m not gonna lie, it would have been better if it was just me,” David said. “When she said you, I too was disappointed… I don’t want George Clooney in the picture either, I want it [to be] just me. To me, it takes away from the crush if she’s mentioning other people. How special is it then for me? It’s not that special.”

Watch in the clip below:

Larry David’s cult TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm will return to screens after six years away on October 1.