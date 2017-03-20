Latest episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ confirms main character as gay

Warning - features spoilers

The latest episode of The Walking Dead confirms that the character Jesus is gay.

In the original Walking Dead comic books created by Robert Kirkman, Jesus is written as gay – however his sexuality was yet to be addressed by the TV adaptation, until now.

Season 7 episode 14 sees Hilltop Colony member Jesus, played by Tom Payne, come out as gay during a conversation with character Maggie.

“For the first time, I feel like I belong,” he says, discussing the forming of factions among different groups. “When I was first here, I was never here,“ he continues. ”I always found it hard getting close to anyone – neighbours, friends… boyfriends.”

Jesus, real name Paul Rovia, is the sixth LGBTQ character to emerge from the plot of The Walking Dead.

When previously asked about his character’s sexuality, Payne said: “I think that would be amazing.”

He continued: “Yeah, who cares? He’s a badass and he happens to be gay.”

“I think that’s one of the strongest things about Robert [Kirkman] and how he writes the comic books. Why wouldn’t he be? And I see no reason why that would be different in the show.”

