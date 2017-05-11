David Lynch's cult TV show returns later this month

Another new trailer for Twin Peaks season 3 has been released. Scroll beneath to watch.

The cult TV show, which originally aired between 1990-91 and was created by David Lynch, will return after 16 years for its third season on May 21. Its two-hour, two-episode premiere will air on May 21 at the same time on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

This new trailer hints at plotlines from the new season and stars some old characters and some new ones. Lynch reprises his role as Gordon Cole while Kyle MacLachlan’s FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper is seen looking worried while driving. Watch below.

Last week, a different trailer was shared that showed a series of familiar locations from the original Twin Peaks episodes, including the sheriff’s department, the Double R Diner and Laura Palmer’s house. You can watch that trailer here.

There was another trailer that showed some of the show’s main characters 25 years on.