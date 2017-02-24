‘Gilmore Girls’ star to appear in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 9

Larry David is bringing the cult TV show back in 2017

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham will appear in the new season of Larry David’s cult show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Launching on HBO in 2000, David, co-creator of Seinfeld, stars as a fictionalised version of himself in the semi-improvised show, which he also created and writes. The last season aired in 2011.

FilmMagic/Getty

With season 9 expected later this year, Deadline reports that Graham – who plays Lorelai in Gilmore Girls – will appear in several episodes as a recurring character. Further details about her character have not yet been revealed.

Responding to the news via Twitter, Graham wrote: “Pret-ty, pret-ty, good. RIGHT?”, referring to a Larry David catchphrase.

The new season of Curb will also see main cast members Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, JB Smoove and Susie Essman return, as well as guest cameos from Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Garlin, who plays David’s manager Jeff Greene in the show, recently described Curb Your Enthusiasm as “the only show that I know in the history of television that only moves forward because the creator is basing his decision entirely on creativity”. David, he said, is “so rich that he doesn’t have to do anything unless it’s good.”

Gilmore Girls, meanwhile, recently returned for a luke-warm revival series on Netflix. There have been reports that it could be commissioned for another season.