‘Gilmore Girls” Lauren Graham says she would play Lorelai Gilmore ‘until my dying day’

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has spoken about playing Lorelai Gilmore and the possibility of a second revival of the cult US show.

Last year, Netflix revived the programme, which finished airing on terrestrial TV in 2007. Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life followed mother Lorelai and her daughter Rory through four 90-minute episodes.

Speaking earlier today (April 9), Graham said: “If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character [Lorelai Gilmore] until my dying day.”

As TVLine reports, Graham also commented on a second revival, saying she had not yet been approached, but that she only heard about the first revival through news reports and was formally approached later.

“Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing,” she said. “I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”

Co-star Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore, said the return of the show would depend on “what story we’re telling. I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can hook into.”

Last month, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that there have been “very preliminary” talks for new Gilmore Girls episodes.

Sarandos previously said that he was “open” to the possibility of a follow-up, but that it would depend on the desire of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. “We’re definitely open to it if Amy is,” Sarandos said last year. “It’s a surprisingly international show and we’re thrilled with how people have enjoyed the new show and introducing the old show to an entire new generation of viewers.”

Speaking at a Netflix UK press conference, Sarandos said: “We hope [there are more instalments]. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped.”

He added: “The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”