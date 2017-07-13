Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith on the anniversary of his death

Her former 'Glee' co-star died from a heroin and alcohol overdose four years ago

Lea Michele has paid tribute to her ex-fiance Cory Monteith on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Her former Glee co-star, who played Finn Hudson in the hit show, died of a heroin and alcohol overdose in 2013.

Monteith was found dead in his room by staff at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel on July 13, 2013. Hotel security footage shows that Monteith returned to his hotel room alone in the early hours of Saturday morning, having been out with other people on Friday night.

The actor had a history of substance abuse and spent just under a month in a rehab facility earlier this year after voluntarily checking himself in on March 31.

Taking to Instagram, Michele posted a picture of her holding an old photo of the pair together with the caption: “4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C.”

An episode of Glee, months after his death, paid tribute to Monteith. In it, Michele performed Bob Dylan‘s ‘Make You Feel My Love’. The track was originally recorded by Dylan for his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’. It was subsequently covered by Adele.

Since Glee ended in 2015, Michele has appeared in Scream Queens, alongside Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, and in one episode of anthology series Dimension 404.