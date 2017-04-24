‘The League of Gentlemen’ to return for anniversary special

The BBC black comedy - which debuted in 1999 - went off the air in 2002 after three seasons

The League of Gentlemen is set to return for an anniversary special.

The cult BBC black comedy debuted in 1999, and ran for three seasons before it ended in 2002. It did briefly return for a film (The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse) and a stage production (The League of Gentlemen Are Behind You!), both of which came out in 2005.

It now appears that the show will return to the small screen in the near future. Co-creator Mark Gatiss confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Saturday (April 22) with some words directed at film director – and son the late David Bowie – Duncan Jones.

“Hi @ManMadeMoon,” Gatiss tweeted. “Thanks so much for your kind words Big fan. You may be pleased to know that we’re planning a League of Gentlemen anniversary special!”

No other details about the anniversary special have been forthcoming as yet, but, given that the show will celebrate its twentieth anniversary in 2019, fans should expect to see The League of Gentlemen return in a year and a half’s time.

Gatiss’ announcement follows his words last October that the show was plotting a “Brexit-y” return.

“I think increasingly, talking about prescience, we have become a local country for local people and I wonder if there is something Brexit-y in us that we can do,” Gatiss said. “Michael Gove’s resemblance to Edward from the local shop is not a coincidence.”