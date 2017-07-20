Lena Dunham is joining ‘American Horror Story’, but some fans aren’t happy

"If Ryan was trying to scare us, he succeeded."

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has announced that Girls creator Lena Dunham is joining the cast for the new season.

Murphy has previously said that season seven of the anthology series will be a “modern-day story” that begins on the night of the last US Presidential election. Check out a creepy teaser for the new season.

The cast will include American Horror Story favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters as well as Scream Queens actress Billie Lourde, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner has also joined the cast, though Lady Gaga won’t be back.

“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”

However, some fans of the show have responded less than favourably to the announcement. “If Ryan was trying to scare us, he succeeded,” one follower wrote in response.

Check out a selection of reactions below.

The title of American Horror Story season seven will be announced later today (July 20). The show is due to return to US network FX on September 29.